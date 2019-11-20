Triple H took part in a media call this morning that Wrestling Inc. was on hand for to promote Saturday's NXT Takeover: WarGames event. The Game addressed recent reports that he would be wrestling at the Survivor Series this Sunday as part of Team NXT. Triple H said that he has no interest in that, and would try to turn down that idea if it was suggested.

"I have no interest in (wrestling at Survivor Series)," Triple H said with a chuckle. "As a matter of fact if somebody came to me right now and said, 'Hey, you should take that spot', I would fight that vigorously."

Triple H noted that NXT is about youth and the future, however admitted that he would step in if his participation helped another talent.

"If ever there's a moment that you can add to that and help that get to another level, obviously you want to do everything you can to make it happen," Triple H said. "For me in this moment, it's about others. I want others to shine on this stage, I want others to have this moment."

The men's WarGames match this Saturday features The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong) taking on Team Ciampa (Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic and a partner to be determined). Triple H said that the remaining member of Team Ciampa would be revealed the day of the event and promised that it will "be epic."

"At WarGames, there's an open slot on the Ciampa team, that's going to be the day of when people find out," Triple H said. "It's going to be epic, and people are going to be very excited."

