The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day offered up an open challenge on last night's SmackDown to any team in the back. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn) and Cesaro answered the call, but came up short against the champions.

Afterwards, Cathy Kelley spoke with Big E and Kofi Kingston about their victory and Vince McMahon popped in for a quick cameo. Vince checked out the tag titles on Big E and Kingston and simply said, "very becoming." The WWE Chairman then headed off.

"We got the stamp of approval!" Kingston immediately responded. "You've seen it here first. He took his time to come over and say what's up to your boys because everybody wants to be down with the New Day!"

Vince has been in the news for other reasons this week for reportedly not being happy with Seth Rollins addressing CM Punk on RAW. McMahon was also disappointed with the Survivor Series main event where NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defeated WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

