As noted earlier this week, WWE touted how Sports Business Journal readers have named them the "Entity Best at Producing Live Event Spectacles" in SBJ's 15th annual Reader Survey.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter this evening to comment on being proud of the honor WWE received from the Sports Business Journal.

"Proud that #WWE was honored by @sbjsbd as the 'Entity Best at Producing Live Event Spectacles' for the second year in a row. If you haven't been to an event, put it on your bucket list," Vince wrote.

This is the second year in a row that WWE has topped the list for that honor. WWE topped several premier sports brands for the honor, including the MLB, NFL, NHL, NASCAR, and others.

You can see Vince's full tweet below: