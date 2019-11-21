- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. The show featured Alexander Wolfe vs. Ilja Dragunov, a debuting Ridge Holland (Luke Menzies) vs. Oliver Carter, A-Kid vs. Jack Starz, Trent Seven vs. Kona Reeves, a returning Eddie Dennis, and more.

You can click here to read our detailed NXT UK recap.

- Triple H will be going live on Facebook for an interview with Cathy Kelley after Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event goes off the air. We will have full Takeover coverage on Saturday, beginning at 6:30pm ET.

- As noted, The Bella Twins are celebrating their 35th birthdays today. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter this evening and gave praise to Nikki Bella and Brie Bella.

Vince tweeted, "From WWE Superstars to reality television sensations to innovative entrepreneurs. Happy birthday, Nikki & Brie @BellaTwins!"

You can see the full tweet below: