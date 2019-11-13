Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* CM Punk's WWE Backstage debut

* The Miz and Paige re-signing with WWE

* The Smackdown men's Survivor Series team

* RAW's viewership decline

* WWE editing Seth Rollins' RAW promo

* Mustafa Ali getting his first name back in WWE

Nick's Starrcast IV interviews with:

* Orange Cassidy

* Shazza McKenzie

* Earl Hebner

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.