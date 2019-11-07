Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Cody Rhodes' "Silver Spoon" promo

* The OC invading NXT

* WarGames updates

* WWE Backstage drawing 49,000 viewers

* Cain Velasquez not wrestling for WWE in Mexico

* Corey Graves addressing "The Saudi 20"

Nick's interview with four-time Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion ODB. Featuring ODB discussing:

* How her efforts to re-build her food truck are going

* Impact Wrestling donating their upcoming ticket sales to her

* A possible return to the Knockouts division

* Current Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie

* Who in WWE told her to go to TNA in 2007

Andy Malnoske's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase

Wrestling Inc's Brian Wohl's interview with Josh Mathews (NOTE: This interview was recorded shortly before Bound For Glory)

New Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Sami Callihan can be seen every Tuesday night, 8/7c, as part of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.