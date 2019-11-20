Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Jim Cornette's offensive comment on NWA Powerrr

* CM Punk's WWE Backstage debut

* Tonight's NXT - AEW previews

* Goldberg teasing an in-ring WWE return

* A WWE office employee winning the 24/7 title

* Ember Moon's injury

* Nikki Cross signing a WWE contract extension

Nick's interview with legendary pro wrestling broadcaster Hugo Savinovich. Featuring Hugo discussing:

* His upcoming tribute show in Puerto Rico for Bret Hart

* His memories of being ringside for the Montreal Screwjob

* Breaking the Saudi - WWE travel story

* If his opinion has changed on any of the facts

* Cain Velasquez's leap to pro wrestling

* Why wrestlers always target the Spanish announce table

Savinovich presents the biggest Puerto Rican pro wrestling event of the decade, Fight Forever: Tribute to Bret "The Hitman" Hart, on Saturday November 23rd. For information and tickets please visit https://www.ticketpop.com/en/events/detail/fight-forever

The full audio from Triple H's NXT WarGames media call

