Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Jordan Myles quitting WWE

* CM Punk reportedly turning down a big AEW offer

* MJF's promo work on AEW Dynamite

* WWE NXT WarGames updates

* Backstage news on WWE Survivor Series plans

* Possible WWE TLC plans

Nick's interview with "The American Psycho" Stephan Bonnar. Featuring Bonnar discussing:

* His upcoming match at Paradigm Pro Wrestling's "Fighting Spirit Heavyweight Grand Prix"

* Matt Riddle pulling out of his match against him

* Why he won't be signing ANY exclusive contracts

* His recent match with Moose for Impact Wrestling

* Taking the opposite path as CM Punk

Stephan Bonnar will compete under UWFi rules as part of Paradigm Pro Wrestling's "Fighting Spirit Heavyweight Grand Prix" in Jeffersonville, IN, on Friday, November 15th. For tickets and more information please visit: https://bit.ly/34YSjA2

Wrestling Inc's Andy Malnoske's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake

