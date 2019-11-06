Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Seth Rollins receiving an apology from The Wrestling Observer

* Randy Orton re-signing with WWE through 2024

* WWE RAW viewership

* Backstage news on Survivor Series plans

* Bray Wyatt's WWE Universal Championship side plates

* Multiple WWE injury updates

Nick's interview with Ken Shamrock. Featuring Shamrock discussing:

* How he's physically holding up

* What brought him back to Impact Wrestling

* The statement he wanted to make at Bound For Glory

* Being convinced to work with Joey Ryan

* The pro wrestling business evolving

* His upcoming Impact World Championship match against Sami Callihan

* Tito Ortiz vs Alberto Del Rio

Nick's interview with Starrcast's Conrad Thompson. Featuring Conrad discussing:

* Finding his groove producing Starrcast events

* Starrcast IV's WCW theme

* Which panel he thinks is most historically significant

* Eric Bischoff's WWE firing

* What role he thinks Eric would be best for in pro wrestling

* Working with CM Punk at Starrcast III

Andy Malnoske's interview with WWE Hall of Famer JJ Dillon

