Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode is a Thanksgiving special and includes:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk about what they are thankful for in pro wrestling this year

Nick's interview with Busted Open Radio's Dave LaGreca. Featuring LaGreca discussing:

* Signing a multi-year deal with Busted Open Radio

* His favorite Busted Open memories

* Seth Rollins' heel turn on RAW

* Rey Mysterio's latest hot WWE run with Dominick

* CM Punk joining WWE Backstage

* Mark Henry's reaction to Jim Cornette's controversial NWA Powerrr call

* Ring of Honor's recent issues

Dave LaGreca can be heard on SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 every weekday from 9am-12pm EST as part of Busted Open Radio

Nick's interview with prolific nerdcore rapper Mega Ran. Featuring Mega Ran discussing:

* His new track The Sunset Flip featuring Xavier Woods

* How he befriended Woods

* Collaborating with Woods

* Writing an alternative theme song for Kofi Kingston

* If someone in New Day should turn heel

* Working with ROH at Madison Square Garden

Mega Ran's new album "AGES, Vol 1" is now available and features his new song "The Sunset Flip" featuring WWE Superstar Xavier Woods. For more information or to download the album please visit www.megaranmusic.com

Andy Malnoske's interview with Haku

Brian Wohl's interview with Josh Barnett

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.