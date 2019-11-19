Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* Randy Orton getting into it with Tony Khan on Twitter

* AEW defeating NXT in viewership for a seventh week

* AEW Blood And Guts

* Backstage news on WWE granting releases

* Oney Lorcan reportedly asking for his release

* The latest on Jordan Myles - WWE

* King Corbin's dog mascot

* MLW updates

Nick's interview with AEW President Tony Khan. Featuring Tony discussing:

* AEW How Bash At The Beach came together

* CM Punk tagging him and Vince McMahon in a tweet

* His early memories of Chris Jericho

* The controversy around Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega's brutality

* MJF's heel turn

* Checking AEW and NXT's viewership each week

Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling present AEW Dynamite every Wednesday night at 8/7c on TNT.

Nick's interview with WWE Backstage's Ryan Satin. Featuring Satin discussing:

* How he was hired for WWE Backstage

* WWE Backstage debuting to 50,000 viewers

* CM Punk's debut on last week's show

* If he thinks Punk will wrestle in WWE again

* How his experience at WWE Backstage compares to his time at TMZ

Ryan Satin presents "The Satin Sheet" every Tuesday night at 11/10c as part of WWE Backstage on FS1.

