Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* The latest on WWE's backstage meeting regarding Saudi travel issues

* AEW narrowly beating NXT in viewership

* Kenny Omega issues getting into Japan

* AEW Full Gear

* The New Day winning the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships

* Sin Cara requesting his WWE release

* New Survivor Series matches

Nick's interview with The Ballad of Richard Jewell's Paul Walter Hauser. Featuring Paul discussing:

* Working with director Clint Eastwood on The Ballad of Richard Jewell

* His upcoming role as Horace in Disney's Cruella

* The Excalibur - Jimmy Havoc skirmish before Full Gear

* WWE's Saudi Arabia travel issues

* His thoughts on every match from AEW Full Gear

Paul Walter Hauser stars as Richard Jewell in the upcoming film "The Ballad Of Richard Jewell", directed by Clint Eastwood. It will be released in United States' theaters on December 13th.

Full audio from Cody Rhodes pre-AEW Full Gear media call

Full audio from AEW Full Gear's post-show media scrums. Featuring:

* Tony Khan

* AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

* SCU

* Adam Page

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.