Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past forty-eight hours, including:

* AEW beating NXT in the ratings for fifth straight week

* SCU as AEW Tag Team Champions

* Jon Moxley's fiery promo

* WWE announcing the first-ever women's WarGames match

* The Fiend capturing the WWE Universal Championship

* WWE's post-Crown Jewel travel issues

* NXT competing against RAW and Smackdown at Survivor Series

* WWE Q3 Earnings

* Joey Mercury's tirade against ROH management

Nick's interview with MLW CEO Court Bauer. Featuring Court discussing:

* MLW's debut PPV Saturday Night Superfight

* Why Jacob Fatu vs LA Park for the MLW World Heavyweight title is the main event

* The La Parka - LA Park lineage

* Putting together Teddy Hart vs Austin Aries

* The Von Erichs turning down NXT for MLW

* How AEW books MJF and Jimmy Havoc

* MLW closing a chapter with it's first PPV

Nick's interview with MLW's Savio Vega. Featuring Savio discussing:

* Why he signed with MLW

* Which MLW talent he sees breaking out

* Working as a backstage producer for MLW

* Replacing Shawn Michaels in a WWE 1999 PPV main event

* What goals he has left in pro wrestling

Savio Vega can be seen every Saturday night, 8/7c, as part of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports. For more information please visit www.MLW.com

Wrestling Inc's Brian Wohl's interview with Sami Callihan (NOTE: This interview was recorded shortly before Bound For Glory)

New Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Sami Callihan can be seen every Tuesday night, 8/7c, as part of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.