Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past four days, including:

* The WWE - Saudi Arabia controversy

* The Joey Mercury - ROH controversy

* NXT invading Smackdown and RAW

* The latest WWE Performance Center class

* Nick Jackson shooting down the idea of an AEW - NJPW partnership

Scott Fishman's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

Nick's interview with Black Label Pro Midwest Champion AJ Gray. Featuring Gray discussing:

* Who AJ Gray is

* Teaming with GCW to present "For The Culture"

* The Jordan Myles - ACH controversy

* Why FTC will be different than other GCW shows

* WWE pulling the carpet out from under Kofi Kingston

* How pro wrestling can better engage people of color

Andy Malnoske's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana

