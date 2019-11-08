Welcome to WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.

205 Live will be taking place at Full Sail University for tonight's episode!

Mansoor vs. The Brian Kendrick

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush vs. Raul Mendoza in a non-title match

Commentators Tom Philips and Aiden English welcome us to a brand new episode of 205 Live! The first match of the night is announced.

Kendrick with a knee right to Mansoor's midsection begins the match. Mansoor with a head scissors, followed by a dropkick. Kendrick wraps Mansoor's arm into the turnbuckle and kicks it. On the outside, Kendrick slams Mansoor right into the barricade. They both make their way back in the ring. Kendrick with an arm breaker, which then becomes an arm lock. The fans motivate Mansoor to get out of the submission with claps. Mansoor breaks out of it. Kendrick goes for Mansoor's left arm again. Mansoor fights back with a jawbreaker. Next, Mansoor lands some thunderous chest chops. After, Mansoor with a step-up enziguri. Kendrick goes for sliced bread, Mansoor reverses with a death valley driver. Mansoor goes for the cover and Kendrick kicks out. Mansoor catches Kendrick in a rollup pin. He gets the win!

Winner: Mansoor

Philips and English recap the match between Angel Garza and Tony Nese in a number one contenders match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship this past Wednesday on NXT. You can view their full match above.

A video package of Danny Burch is shown. He will be back to compete on 205 Live.

And now, the main event!

Lio Rush vs. Raul Mendoza

Mendoza begins the match with a high kick. He follows it up by flying over the top rope and attacking Rush on the outside. Both men are back in the ring. Mendoza comes in hot with a neckbreaker. Mendoza puts Rush into a surfboard stretch. He breaks the hold. Rush sends Mendoza into the ropes. He runs back and gets clotheslined by Rush. Rush takes down Mendoza from the outside with a suicide dive. They both make their way back in the ring. Rush with a bottom rope springboard, he goes for the cover, and Mendoza kicks out. Rush plants Mendoza face-first into the mat. He goes for the cover and picks up the win!

Winner: Lio Rush



That concludes this week's episode. Thanks for watching!