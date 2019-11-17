WWE has just announced Nikki Cross as the final member of Team SmackDown for the first-ever five-woman Survivor Series Elimination Match between Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.

WWE tweeted this evening, "#TeamSmackDown is now complete with the addition of @NikkiCrossWWE #SmackDown is headed to #SurvivorSeries in the first-ever Five-Woman Survivor Series Elimination Match between #Raw, SmackDown and #WWENXT!"

Lacey Evans, Carmella, Sasha Banks, and Dana Brooke are the other members of Team SmackDown.

Survivor Series in on November 24 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.