As noted earlier at this link, the original line-up for tonight's WWE SmackDown from Buffalo, NY was nixed due to flight issues coming out of Saudi Arabia, and WWE is planning a special episode with surprises for tonight.

WWE has now announced that Nikki Cross will get her title shot from SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley on tonight's FOX episode.

Bayley responded to the announcement and wrote, "I didn't sign up for this match tonight."

Nikki added, "Let's go!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #SDLive on FOX, Nikki on FOX! Nikki for Smackdown women's champion!!!!!!!!!!! Tune it my lovelies!!"

The original women's match announced for tonight had Bayley, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville facing Cross, Dana Brooke and Carmella in six-woman action. WWE likely went with the title match to make up for some of the top Superstars being off the show due to the Saudi Arabia debacle.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's SmackDown and the Saudi Arabia flight situation.

