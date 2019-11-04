WWE has finally posted the official preview for tonight's post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW from the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, NY. In what could be a first, WWE didn't release the until preview some time between 5:30 and 5:40pm ET.

WWE has confirmed that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will be on tonight's show. As we've noted, Lesnar "quit" the blue brand on Friday's SmackDown and is now a member of the red brand roster once again. WWE noted that The Beast will be on tonight's RAW looking to get his hands on Rey Mysterio for the steel chair attack that went down at Crown Jewel on Thursday, following Lesnar's quick win over Cain Velasquez.

WWE has also announced that Seth Rollins will be on tonight's RAW. As noted earlier today, Rollins revealed on Twitter that he will be on RAW to address his WWE future, just days after losing the WWE Universal Title to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel. Wyatt is now on the SmackDown roster with that title.

We noted before, via this spoiler post, that the WWE NXT vs. RAW and SmackDown build for Survivor Series would likely continue on tonight's RAW. WWE's official RAW preview mentions how the NXT Superstars invaded SmackDown on Friday, and then wonders if they will have enough manpower to take over tonight's RAW because the full red brand roster will be in the building, unlike SmackDown had on Friday.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Lesnar vows to hunt down Mysterio

* Seth Rollins to address Universal Title loss to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

* Will NXT attempt to take over Raw?

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. You can read the full RAW teaser on NXT below: