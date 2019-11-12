It's looking more and more like WWE made significant edits to this week's RAW segment with Seth Rollins, due to the negative live crowd reactions.

We've heard from several readers who were in attendance for last Friday's RAW tapings at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, who noted that the negative reactions were edited from Rollins' segment.

Our live spoiler recap from Friday's coverage post also mentioned the negative reactions for Rollins. Our correspondent for the post wrote, "Seth Rollins comes out to a very mixed reaction. The boos takeover and Rollins looks like he loses his train of thought for a few seconds. He tells the crowd to keep that same energy when... it's hard to hear him at points. He talks some about Triple H and the WWE NXT crew. Rollins issues a challenge to the best that the UK has to offer. Imperium appears on the stage to a massive pop. It's WWE UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Alexander Wolfe. WALTER accepts the challenge and the crowd goes mad."

Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT also tweeted about the crowd reaction edits after attending and watching RAW.

"Just watching #RAW back. Anyone in attendance will back me up here: Seth Rollins' line 'I think I am the best wrestler on the planet' was roundly booed. Yet, they've made it sound like a majority cheer on the broadcast. Weird that they do that," McCarthy wrote. He continued, "And this isn't about Seth (I've been roundly abused before for arguing he is, in actual fact, very good and in the convo of best in the world), I'm just not big on crowd noises being adjusted to fit a narrative."

Another fan tweeted about the edits and wrote, "One of the things I've found hilarious about last weeks and last nights @WWE RAW was that there were several times the audio (fans booing and cheering) didn't even closely match what the audience was doing on TV. LMFAO wtf did WWE play with the audio?!?! #WWE"

Furthermore, a reader named Jeremie sent word that Monday's taped Rollins segment from Manchester also included footage from the October 28 RAW episode from St. Louis. Jeremie knows this because he and his friend, who attended the recent RAW in St. Louis together, were also seen in screenshots from this week's taped RAW. WWE likely used footage from the October 28 RAW to make Rollins look better in the segment where he was heavily booed at Friday's tapings.

The St. Louis RAW featured a promo from Rollins and a Falls Count Anywhere win over Erick Rowan.

You can see footage from the Rollins segment above, and below is footage from his singles match with WWE UK Champion WALTER. That match led to an eight-man match that saw Rollins, Kevin Owens and The Street Profits defeat Imperium.

And this isn't about Seth (I've been roundly abused before for arguing he is, in actual fact, very good and in the convo of best in the world), I'm just not big on crowd noises being adjusted to fit a narrative. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 12, 2019