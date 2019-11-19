- R-Truth is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once again.

As noted earlier at this link, Truth appeared at a WWE Employee Town Hall Meeting at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT earlier today and dropped the title to WWE's Senior Account Manager of Global Sales & Partnerships, Michael Giaccio, who has worked with the company since January 2013. You can see that title change above.

Below is the most recent title change, which saw Truth track down Michael down at WWE HQ to begin his 23rd reign with the 24/7 Title.

- WWE stock was up 3.02% today, closing at $60.45 per share. Today's high was $60.47 and the low was $58.13.

- WWE announced today that Titus O'Neil has landed the cover of the latest issue of Millennium Magazine. The feature story on the RAW Superstar can be found here, which focuses on Titus' life experiences and how they drive him to give back to his community. The story highlights Titus and his Bullard Family Foundation's partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools to build a prosperity campus at the Sligh Middle Magnet School in Tampa, Florida.

Titus shared the cover on Twitter and wrote, "Honored to Grace the Cover of this issue of @MillenniumMag Thanks @InezNYC for the write up and To add Cherries on top you guys did an awesome story about one of my Bullard Family foundations Gracious supporters and Donors @SHRTampa about their $300Million expansion as well [red heart emoji] [person with folded hands emoji]"

Below is a look at Titus on the cover:

@TitusONeilWWE discusses giving back to his community in the cover story of the latest @MillenniumMag.https://t.co/ZSHq2EPgxj — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2019