The WWE NXT Superstars almost didn't make it to the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY for last night's big angles on SmackDown.

As noted, NXT Superstars were flown from Florida to Buffalo to make up for top blue brand Superstars missing the show due to the travel issues coming out of Saudi Arabia. John Pollock of POST Wrestling noted on Twitter that the flight with the NXT crew didn't land until 7:55pm, minutes before SmackDown hit the air on FOX.

The black & yellow crew had a police escort get them to the KeyBank Center, and barely made it in time for the angle that saw NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler attack Sasha Banks, Nikki Cross and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

"Was told the NXT charter didn't land until 7:55 pm and they had a police escort to get them to the building. One person I spoke with added they could not have cut it any closer to get everyone in place for the third segment when Shayna Baszler made her appearance," Pollock wrote.

