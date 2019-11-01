As noted earlier at this link, tonight's WWE SmackDown featured early appearances by several WWE NXT Superstars - NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Keith Lee and Matt Riddle, due to the top blue brand Superstars being stuck in Saudi Arabia and unable to make it back to the United States in time for the show.

The NXT SmackDown appearances continued as Tommaso Ciampa interrupted MizTV and then defeated The Miz in singles action, while Pat McAfee replaced Aiden English on commentary, joining tonight's special announce team of Renee Young and Tom Phillips. Kayla Braxton did ring announcing.

After Ciampa defeated The Miz, there was a backstage segment with Daniel Bryan having words with WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who were at SmackDown to represent NXT. This led to NXT Champion Adam Cole appearing to face off with Bryan, as they agreed to face off in tonight's main event with the NXT Title on the line.

There was also NXT women's division action tonight on SmackDown. Bianca Belair took out Carmella and Dana Brooke backstage as Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville waited in the ring for their opponents. Rhea Ripley and Tegan Nox came out instead, then defeated Rose and Deville with ease.

Stay tuned for more NXT - SmackDown updates from tonight's main event.

Below are more shots of the NXT Superstars on tonight's SmackDown from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY: