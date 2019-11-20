Vice's tech site Motherboard has a new article looking at how WWE posted a live in-house production feed from Saturday's WWE NXT UK TV tapings in Hull, England at the Bonus Arena, as an unlisted video on the official WWE YouTube channel.

The feed became available to at least some fans after it was listed in a YouTube AutoPlay feed on Roku.

The steam ran for 8 hours, including almost 150 minutes of a black screen, and featured the following: 35 minutes of rehearsals, the full taping of the NXT UK event, off-air talk between announcers Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness, the announcers and ring announcer Andy Shepherd re-recording some of their lines, plus every word said into the staffers' headsets and ear pieces by their backstage producer.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was among those who worked behind-the-scenes on the tapings. Vice noted how Shawn helped organize the brawl between Gallus and Imperium.

Motherboard notes that the producer in the headsets, addressed as "Jon" by the announcers, sounds like Jon Briley, who is one of the indie wrestling promoters that WWE hired to help run the NXT UK brand and produce their programming.

We have spoilers from the weekend NXT UK TV tapings at this link and at this link.

It was noted that WWE made the NXT UK TV video "private" on YouTube just a few hours after Motherboard reached out. You can see a few clips below: