A WWE office employee has captured the WWE 24/7 Title for the first time ever.

As seen below, Triple H tweeted about a company Town Hall event that was apparently held earlier today with employees from various WWE departments. Triple H said a man named Mike won the WWE 24/7 Title, likely from R-Truth.

Triple H wrote, "I've always said @WWE's greatest asset is our talent. In-ring, production and the various departments at HQ. At today's Town Hall, Mike made history as the FIRST employee to hold the 24/7 Championship and get #ThePoint."

As noted after last night's RAW at this link, R-Truth captured the title from Samir Singh to begin his 22nd reign with the 24/7 Title. Apparently Truth was at this Town Hall event today to drop the title to employee Mike.

Stay tuned for updates on Mike winning the WWE 24/7 Title and today's Town Hall event. You can see Triple H's full tweet below: