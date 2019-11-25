- In the video above, NXT Champion Adam Cole talked about his victory over Pete Dunne at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Cole, who has been through ladder matches, WarGames, a SmackDown match against Daniel Bryan and a RAW match against Seth Rollins all within the past 30 days, noted that he has proven himself to be the best pro wrestler in the world.

"This past month - not 24 hours - but month, I have shown the world that I am the best pro wrestler on the planet," Cole said. "Nobody is better than me, no championship is more prestigious. I proved that at Survivor Series and I will continue over and over and over again to prove it. Hurt or not, banged up or not, nobody can stop me because I am the freakin' man. I am the freakin' show and most notably, I am undisputed!"

- Kane will be appearing at Bookends Bookstore at 211 East Ridgewood Ave. in Ridgewood, N.J. on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. He be signing copies of his new book, "Mayor Kane: My Life in Wrestling & Politics."

- During the Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio match at Survivor Series, there was a spot where Rey's son, Dominic, teased throwing in the towel to end the match. The spot was similar to MJF throwing in the towel for Cody Rhodes at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view earlier this month. The WWE on FOX Twitter account threw some shade at the AEW finish, posting, "Throwing in the towel? Not in @WWE. (laughing emoji) (laughing emoji)"