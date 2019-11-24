No Holds Barred, No DQ Match for the WWE Title: Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar

We go to the ring and out first comes the challenger, Rey Mysterio. Rey poses in the corner as the pyro goes off on the stage. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is out next with Paul Heyman. Lesnar is all business tonight as the pyro goes off on the stage. Lesnar hits the ring and jumps on the apron as more pyro goes off. We get formal ring introductions from Rome but Heyman interrupts to give his own intro for his client, some in Spanish.

The bell rings and Lesnar charges but Rey exits the ring and grabs his pipe for a pop. Rey returns to the ring with the pipe but Lesnar goes to the floor and laughs. Lesnar runs back in and drops Rey. Lesnar tries to take the pipe, but Rey won't let go. Lesnar stands on it and the third shot forces Rey to let go. Lesnar launches Rey out of the ring to the announce tables. Lesnar launches Rey over one of the announce tables now, to the floor on the other side.

Lesnar leans the top piece of the announce table over the front of it and then launches Rey through it with an belly-to-belly suplex. Lesnar easily lifts Rey and runs him spine-first into the post. Lesnar scoops Rey again but Rey slides out and shoves Lesnar in the ring post but Lesnar avoids it. Rey fights and then crawls in the ring for the pipe. Lesnar recovers and stops it. Lesnar grabs Rey and delivers the first German suplex. Rey lands on the pipe. Lesnar delivers another big suplex and takes his time with Rey now.

Lesnar keeps control while Rey is down. Rey's son Dominick runs down right as Lesnar is about to use the pipe on Rey. Dominick has a bag or something but it's empty. Lesnar looks down at Dominick but Rey comes from behind with a low blow to take advantage. Lesnar goes to grab Dominick but Dominick hits a low blow as well. Rey unloads on Lesnar with the pipe all over the ring now. Rey's son comes back in the ring with steel chair shots on Lesnar. Rey and Dominick hit a double 619 at the same time on Lesnar for a big pop. Heyman is shocked. Dominick with the top rope Frogsplash on Lesnar. Rey follows up with the top rope Frogsplash on Lesnar. Rey covers and his son jumps on top of him to add to the cover but Lesnar kicks out at 2.

Lesnar comes back and ends up dropping Dominick with a huge suplex. Rey comes off the top but Lesnar catches him in mid-air with a big F5. Lesnar covers Rey for the pin to retain.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

