Mauro Ranallo missed tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Michael Cole, who filled in for Ranallo for the NXT World title match between Adam Cole and Pete Dunne, said that Ranallo was so passionate about last night's NXT TakeOver: WarGames event that he blew his voice out.

As we previously reported, Ranallo deleted his Twitter account following some tweets made by SmackDown color commentator Corey Graves during last night's event. Graves insinuated that Ranallo did not allow fellow commentators Beth Phoenix or Nigel McGuinness to speak enough, tweeting, "Just for the record guys, I know you wouldn't know it, but there's actually a WWE Hall of Famer AND a former Ring of Honor Champion on commentary. I'd imagine they have a lot to offer."

When another Twitter user asked Graves how many Chicago rap references Ranallo had made, Graves replied, "Far, far too many."

Ranallo, who has had a well documented battle with mental illness, deleted his Twitter account shortly after.

Michael Cole stated that Ranallo would be back for Wednesday's live NXT episode on the USA Network.

Just for the record guys, I know you wouldn't know it, but there's actually a WWE Hall of Famer AND a former Ring of Honor Champion on commentary.



I'd imagine they have a lot to offer.



?????#NXTTakeoverWarGames — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 24, 2019