As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Jordan Myles took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 13 to post an expletive-filled video where he claimed he quit WWE. The video came just a few weeks after he accused the company of releasing a racist logo on his first official t-shirt with the company.

"As of today, I'd like to officially announce that I quit f--king WWE. I am no longer employed. I refused to work for racists. I f--king quit, f--k them. I hate that f--king company and everything they f--king stand for. All they ever did was hold our people back. I do this s--t for the culture. I don't need anyone's f--king permission to do what I want to do. Screw Jordan Myles, don't ever call me by that slave name. Call me ACH and don't forget the 'Super', b---h. I quit, f--k you!," Myles said in the video, which has been deleted because he deleted his Twitter account. You can still find copies of the video on social media.

WWE did pull the t-shirt from WWE Shop as soon as Myles complained and reportedly none were sold. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter points to how WWE made a mistake that was quickly rectified, but Myles went about things the wrong way. WWE officials reportedly "very much tried" working with Myles to help him out in the weeks before he went public with his issues. This was around the time he was no longer being seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. We reported when the debacle first broke out, via PWInsider, that Myles had not been at the PC in recent weeks, but that there was no word yet on if that had anything to do with his unhappiness over the t-shirt design.

It's worth noting that Myles, who now wants to be called by his original name from the indies - "Super" ACH, is the one who originally picked out the Jordan Myles ring name for NXT. He noted in his video rant that Myles was his "slave name" and he no longer wanted to be called that. He started using that ring name during the first week of June.

Regarding Myles' future in the pro wrestling business, there's no word yet on if WWE will grant his release. The company had not commented on the situation at all, and Myles remains listed on the official NXT roster page. The Observer reports that Myles has been in contact with at least one wrestling promotion, with him wanting to make an appearance, but that might not be legally possible as there is no indication that WWE has released him. There's no word yet on which promotion Myles reached out to.

Myles was booked to win the first-ever NXT Breakout Tournament earlier this year, earning a title shot from a champion of his choosing. He ended up losing to NXT Champion Adam Cole in the main event of a NXT USA Network episode. Myles signed with WWE in February of this year, and made his in-ring debut for the company on March 7, losing to Raul Mendoza at a live event. He worked the WWE Worlds Collide special during WrestleMania 35 Weekend, but made his official NXT TV debut on July 10 with a Breakout tournament first round win over Boa. He would later defeat Cameron Grimes in the finals. Myles was in the same WWE PC Class as Grimes, Rachael Ellering, Karen Q, Omari Palmer, Ricardo Miller, Dexter Lumis, 3.0, Nick Comoroto, Brendan Vink, and Bronson Reed.

Stay tuned for updates on Myles' WWE status.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

