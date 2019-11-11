As noted earlier at this link, Sin Cara took to Twitter this afternoon to announce that he has requested his release from WWE.

It looks like Cara will remain under contract to WWE as word going around today is that WWE officials will not be granting the release request.

Furthermore, Cara was scheduled to go on to WWE TV at the end of the current European tour, but now plans have changed and he will be going home instead of going on to next Monday's RAW in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cara is working the current WWE European tour, losing singles matches to Andrade.

It was also reported today that the masked Superstar reportedly has 3 years left on his current WWE contract. Word going around is that Cara is interested in working for the Combate Americas MMA promotion, who also employs several pro wrestlers, including his good friend Alberto El Patron.

Stay tuned for updates on Sin Cara's WWE future.