WWE taped tonight's SmackDown on FOX broadcast just now from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.
You can read full spoilers from the tapings by clicking here.
Below is a non-spoiler listing for the show, which will air on FOX at 8pm ET:
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival defends against The New Day's Big E and Kofi Kingston
* Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ali and Shorty G
* Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley on commentary
* Carmella and Dana Brooke vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to earn spots on the women's Survivor Series team
* King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns in the main event
* Tyson Fury appears in the ring
* Appearances by Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, and several others
Remember to join us for live coverage of the SmackDown broadcast at 8pm ET tonight.