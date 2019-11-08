WWE taped tonight's SmackDown on FOX broadcast just now from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

You can read full spoilers from the tapings by clicking here.

Below is a non-spoiler listing for the show, which will air on FOX at 8pm ET:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival defends against The New Day's Big E and Kofi Kingston

* Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ali and Shorty G

* Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley on commentary

* Carmella and Dana Brooke vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to earn spots on the women's Survivor Series team

* King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns in the main event

* Tyson Fury appears in the ring

* Appearances by Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, and several others

