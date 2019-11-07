Cedric Alexander has been dealing with a minor injury over the past few weeks, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on details of the injury, but Cedric was cleared to return to the ring for Monday's RAW. That show saw Alexander lose a singles match to Buddy Murphy.

In other injury news, word from within WWE is that Xavier Woods will not be back in action until the summer of 2020 at the earliest. This means that he will likely miss WrestleMania 36. There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for The New Day, but Big E and Kofi Kingston will be keeping the team together, at least for a few months it looks like. They will be challenging The Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on Friday's SmackDown.

As noted, Woods suffered an Achilles tear at the recent WWE live event in Sydney, Australia during a tag team match with Big E against The Revival. The match was described as a freak accident as Woods went down after being Irish-whipped. The injury was said to be very bad. Woods underwent surgery on October 25 and there was no timetable for his return, but word going around WWE was that he would be out of action for 6 months to 1 year. Athletes often return from Achilles injuries earlier than expected.

Regarding Alexa Bliss' WWE status, it was reported earlier this week that she has been absent from the past few WWE TV tapings due to a shoulder injury. In an update, she has not been cleared to return to the ring as of this morning, according to PWInsider, and is scheduled to have her shoulder issues evaluated by doctors within the next few weeks.

Stay tuned for WWE status & injury updates on Bliss, Woods and Alexander.