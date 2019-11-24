Triple Threat for the NXT Cruiserweight Title: Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Lio Rush

We go back to the ring and Byron Saxton is joined by Nigel McGuinness. Out comes Kalisto first. Akira Tozawa is out next for the RAW brand. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it after some sizing up. Kalisto gets knocked to the floor as Rush rolls Tozawa for a 2 count. Kalisto gets knocked back out and yanks Rush out, sending him into the barrier. Kalisto and Tozawa go at it again. Kalisto rocks Tozawa. Rush ends up back in the picture after a break. Rush blocks a double team and drops both opponents. Rush with a 2 count on Tozawa. Rush and Tozawa trade shots until Tozawa drops Rush with a right hand. Rush kicks Kalisto off the apron but Tozawa drops Rush on his head. Tozawa with a low dropkick to Rush's head for a 2 count.

Tozawa goes to the top but Rush rocks him and climbs up. Kalisto comes over and goes to the top with the other two. Tozawa and Kalisto try to team up to bring Rush to the mat at the same time with a double team but he counters and hits a double Spanish Fly. Rush gets up first and delivers strikes to both. They fight back with the double team but Rush fights back. Tozawa with a German to Rush but Rush breaks it. Kalisto goes on and drops Rush for a close 2 count after kicks.

Tozawa ends up hitting a big senton on Rush for a 2 count. Tozawa can't believe the kick out. Kalisto and Tozawa go from arguing to trading strikes. Tozawa goes for a German but Kalisto blocks and hits Salida del Sol. Rush runs in and hits the Final Hour on Kalisto for the pin to retain.

Winner: Lio Rush

This is from our detailed recap from WWE Survivor Series. You can click here to access our full coverage.