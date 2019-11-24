Triple Threat Match: RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

We go to the ring for tonight's non-title main event and out first comes SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler is out next. We see Baszler marching through the back with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. Duke and Shafir stop at the Gorilla Position and let Baszler come out on her own. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is out next.

The bell rings and they all face off. They all stall some until a brawl breaks out. Baszler rocks Lynch. Bayley clotheslines Lynch. Baszler ducks Bayley and takes her down with right hands. They roll around and to the floor. Lynch gets involved and takes them both down. Bayley brings Bayley back in and takes her down for a 2 count. Bayley unloads on Bayley and hits leg drops. Becky misses a big leg drop. Bayley comes back and covers but Becky slides out. Lynch knocks Baszler back down. Lynch goes to the top but Bayley cuts her off and sends her to the mat.

Baszler gets in between her opponents and takes over. She works on Becky's arm while she's down. Bayley gets involved and Baszler isn't happy. Bayley and Baszler go at it now. Baszler with a high running knee in the corner to Bayley. Lynch runs in and drops Baszler as she charges Bayley. Lynch works over both of them in the corner but Baszler takes her down. Bayley sends Baszler out and drops Becky. Bayley stomps away while Becky is down now. Bayley with shoulder thrusts to Becky in the corner. Bayley with more offense and a takedown to Becky. Baszler comes back from the floor but Bayley knocks her off the apron. Bayley goes back to work on Becky and keeps her down. Bayley plays to the crowd and they boo her.

Bayley keeps Lynch down for another 2 count and more boos from the crowd. Baszler pulls Bayley off a pin attempt. They're all three back in the ring again. Becky with an Exploder on Bayley. All three Superstars trade shots and power moves now. Lynch with a DDT on Bayley for a 2 count. Becky with an elbow drop to Bayley for a 2 count as Baszler breaks it up. Becky eventually goes for the Disarm-Her on Bayley but Baszler breaks it up. Baszler drops Lynch on her head for a 2 count. More back and forth and trading shots now. Baszler mounts Bayley and pounds on her. Baszler with a suplex for a 2 count.

Everyone goes down once again after a dropkick from the top. Lynch gets up and stares Baszler down. They trade big strikes now. Baszler ends up taking Bayley to the corner and beating her down. Baszler climbs up for a superplex but Bayley fights her off to the mat. Lynch comes up but Bayley sends her back to the mat. Bayley charges on the apron to Becky on the floor but Baszler grabs a Kirifuda Clutch to Bayley. Lynch messes that up for Baszler. Becky ends up powerbombing Baszler from the corner for another close 2 count. Lynch tries to rally fans now. She tries to take Baszler into the Disarm-Her but Baszler goes for the Kirifuda Clutch. This leads to Lynch rolling her for a 2 count. Becky goes right into the Disarm-Her now.

Bayley gets launched from the apron to the floor and lands hard. Baszler sends her into the ring post. More back and forth between Lynch and Baszler now. Baszler runs Lynch into the ring post now. Baszler sends Lynch knee-first into the steel ring steps, and again. Baszler slams Lynch head-first into the announce table now. Baszler lifts Lynch on her shoulders and launches her back-first onto the announce table. Bayley runs over out of nowhere and clotheslines Baszler. Bayley brings Baszler into the ring but Baszler goes for the Kirifuda Clutch. Bayley counters for a 2 count. Bayley counters a move and hits a back suplex for a 2 count.

Bayley goes to the top for the elbow drop but Baszler moves and applies the Kirifuda Clutch on the mat. Bayley resists and Baszler fights it. Baszler keeps the Kirifuda Clutch applied and Bayley taps for the win.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

This is from our detailed recap from WWE Survivor Series. You can click here to access our full coverage.