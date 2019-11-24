WWE Universal Title Match: Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

We go to the ring and out first comes Daniel Bryan. Out next comes WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. The red light settles over the arena as we get ready to go.

The bell rings and Bryan immediately unloads, sending Wyatt into the corner. Bryan keeps the high impact offense going until Wyatt levels him out of the corner with a big clothesline. Wyatt keeps control and sends Bryan out to the floor. Wyatt keeps control and sends Bryan into the ring post. Wyatt taunts Bryan while he's down on the floor. Wyatt brings Bryan back in the ring and kicks him while he's down. Bryan fights from his knees but Wyatt fights back. Wyatt with an Uranage in the middle of the ring.

Wyatt keeps Bryan grounded in the middle of the ring now. Wyatt rips at Bryan's shoulder and laughs while walking away from him. The referee checks on Bryan. Bryan is on the floor now for a breather. Bryan ends up fighting back after Wyatt misses shots, including a Sister Abigail. Bryan leaps off the apron with a flying knee to the floor, taking Wyatt down on the outside. Bryan brings it back in and hits a missile dropkick. Bryan flies again and drops Wyatt but Wyatt keeps going to get up. Bryan goes up for a third missile dropkick. Bryan kips up for a pop.

Fans chant "yes!" now as Wyatt sits up on his knees. Bryan with the "yes!" kicks now, dropping Wyatt. Wyatt comes right back up and stares Bryan down. Bryan with more "yes!" kicks. Wyatt goes down once again, but sits right back up and laughs at Bryan. Bryan with more kicks after Wyatt tells him to bring them. The kick takes Wyatt back down. Bryan stomps away to keep Wyatt down. Bryan gets a louder "yes!" chant going. Bryan charges and hits the big flying knee but Wyatt kicks out at 2.

Bryan hulks up as fans do dueling chants, louder for Bryan. The Fiend is right back up. They go at it. Wyatt applies the Mandible Claw but Bryan turns that into an armbar on the ropes. Bryan leaps off the top but Wyatt catches him in mid-move. Bryan dodges Sister Abigail and rolls Bryan for a 2 count. Bryan charges but Wyatt slams him and applies the Mandible again. Wyatt chokes Bryan out with the Mandible and the referee counts the pin when his shoulders go flat.

Winner: Bray Wyatt

