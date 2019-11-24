Men's Survivor Series Triple Threat Elimination Match: Team RAW (Captain Seth Rollins, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton) vs. Team SmackDown (Captain Roman Reigns, King Baron Corbin, Shorty G, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman) vs. Team NXT (Captain Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, WWE UK Champion WALTER)

We go back to ringside with Vic, Nigel and Graves. Out first comes Team RAW - Captain Seth Rollins, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton. Team SmackDown is out next - Captain Roman Reigns, King Baron Corbin, Shorty G, Mustafa Ali, and Braun Strowman. Out last comes Team NXT - Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, and WWE UK Champion WALTER.

The bell rings and fans start chanting loudly for WALTER. Ciampa starts off with Rollins and Strowman. They size each other up. Rollins attacks Braun and gets dropped. Braun also knocks Ciampa back. Ciampa and Rollins double team Strowman. Strowman gets rocked but he hits a big double dropkick. Strowman stands tall and yells out for a pop. Drew and WALTER tag in to face off with Braun. The crowd pops and chants for the Imperium leader.

WALTER and Drew double team Braun into the corner, unloading on him. Drew and WALTER beat Braun down to the mat. Drew hits WALTER but WALTER eats it. WALTER and Drew go at it now, trading huge chops as the fans go along with them. Drew rocks WALTER but WALTER levels him with a big boot. WALTER with a big seated senton on Drew. WALTER stands tall. Strowman with a big shot to drop WALTER. WALTER with big German suplexes for Drew, then Braun but Braun blocks it. Braun takes a shot but WALTER keeps bringing it. WALTER dropkicks Strowman down. Drew with a big Claymore Kick out of nowhere to WALTER for the pin. WALTER has been eliminated.

Fans boo WALTER's elimination. Corbin laughs at WALTER. Fans chant "bulls--t!" at the elimination. Priest comes in and goes at it with Drew. Braun misses in the corner and hits the ring post. G tags in and hits Priest with a moonsault. Ricochet tags in and flies but misses G. Ricochet and G go at it with offense and counters. G with a huge German on Ricochet, dropping him on his head. Riddle tags in and faces off with G. Ricochet is down in the corner still. G and Riddle wrestle to the mat with counters.

G and Riddle trade ankle locks. More back and forth now. Ciampa tags in and goes to work on G. Ricochet takes G and Ciampa down with a back springboard kick. Owens tags in and goes to the top. Owens sees Riddle and G both down. He looks at both to decide who he hits. Owens hits a Frogsplash on G for the pin. G has been eliminated.

Owens and Riddle stare each other down. Reigns and Corbin have words over who comes in. Owens drops Reigns with a cheap superkick while he argues with Corbin. Corbin eats a superkick from Owens on the floor. Owens with a cannonball on Reigns into the barrier. Owens drops Corbin on the floor with a Stunner. Owens brings it in but Ciampa hits the second rope draping DDT on Ciampa for the pin. Owens has been eliminated.

Orton sneaks up behind Ciampa now. Orton stares Ciampa down for using the DDT. Fans chant for the RKO as the two stare each other down. Ciampa blocks the RKO. Ciampa sends Orton to the floor. Ciampa goes for the draping DDT on Orton but it's blocked. Orton drops Ciampa on the outside. Orton slams Ciampa back-first on the apron. Orton poses in the ring for a big pop. Orton goes to stomping on Ciampa's limbs now. Ciampa blocks and kicks Orton. Priest tags in right as Orton drops Ciampa with the RKO. Orton blocks the Reckoning from Priest and hits Priest with the RKO for the pin. Priest has been eliminated.

Orton blocks a knee from Riddle. Riddle rolls Orton up for the pin. Orton has been eliminated and everyone is shocked. Orton hits Riddle with the RKO on his way out of the ring. Corbin runs in and steals the pin. Riddle has been eliminated.

Lee and Strowman face off in the ring. Drew flies and drops Lee. Drew drops Reigns off the apron. Drew turns around to Strowman decking him. Strowman runs around the ring, knocking Ciampa over the barrier, then Ricochet over the steps. Strowman signals for another run around the ring. This time he goes past Rollins and collides with Lee in mid-air as Lee jumped for a crossbody. The referee counts while Lee, Strowman and Drew are down on the outside. Drew with a Claymore Kick to Braun. Drew and Lee break the count but Strowman does not. Strowman has been eliminated by count out. Fans boo.

Ricochet unloads on Corbin in the ring now. Ricochet with a 530 to take Ali out. Ricochet unloads with more strikes on Corbin. Ricochet runs and leaps out, taking Reigns down on the floor. Ricochet goes back to the top but has to land on his feet as Lee moves. Corbin catches Ricochet with End of Days for the pin. Ricochet has been eliminated.

It's own to Rollins and Drew vs. Ciampa and Lee vs. Strowman and Ali and Reigns. Ali comes n and drops Ciampa, then goes to work on Rollins. Ali gets a big hometown pop as he keeps going, sending Ciampa back to the floor. Rollins runs into an uppercut from Ali. Ali with the big tornado DDT on Rollins. Ali runs and hits a dive on Ciampa and Corbin at the announce tables. Ali sends Ciampa into the ring post and kicks him down. Corbin stops Ali from entering and they argue over Corbin not getting to shine it appears. Ali hits Corbin and goes in the ring but Rollins hits him with a Stomp for the pin. Ali has been eliminated. Fans boo.

Each team has 2 members left. Drew takes out Reigns at ringside, then brings Ciampa in. Ciampa rocks Drew with an elbow. Drew with a huge Alabama Slam on Ciampa in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Drew is frustrated now. Drew waits to hit the Claymore on Ciampa but Reigns intercepts with a big Spear. Reigns pins Drew. Drew has been eliminated.

Rollins comes from behind and rolls Reigns for a 2 count. Rollins drops with a kick. Reigns rolls to the floor. Rollins runs for a dive but Reigns rocks him at the ropes. Reigns with a Drive By on Rollins. Ciampa with the draping DDT to Reigns. Ciampa goes for Fairytale Ending but Reigns blocks it. Reigns with a big Superman Punch as he goes down with Ciampa. It's Rollins vs. Reigns and Corbin vs. Lee and Ciampa now. Corbin runs in to knock Lee off the apron after yelling at Reigns to get up. Corbin drags Reigns over and tags in.

Corbin talks some trash to Reigns. Corbin grabs Ciampa but it's blocked. Reigns rocks Corbin with a Superman Punch and then hits a Spear on him, his own partner. Ciampa is confused. Ciampa pins Corbin and Corbin has been eliminated.

Lee is down on the outside still. Ciampa, Reigns and Rollins face off in the ring. They all three start brawling. Lee comes in to help Ciampa. Rollins and Reigns double team Lee until he's down. Rollins tosses Ciampa to the floor. Rollins and Reigns face off in the middle of the ring now. Reigns and Rollins go out to tear apart the announce table now. Ciampa fights as Reigns and Rollins look to double team him. Reigns and Rollins go to put Ciampa through the announce table with a powerbomb but Lee runs over to make the save. Lee looks to powerbomb Reigns into the table but Reigns rams him into the post.

Ciampa rocks Rollins in the ring now. Ciampa with Project Ciampa for a close 2 count on Rollins. Everyone is shocked. Ciampa goes for another Fairytale Ending but Rollins counters. Rollins with superkicks. Ciampa dodges the Stomp. More back and forth between the two. Ciampa with a big knee to the face. Reigns stops Ciampa from hitting the Fairytale Ending with a big Superman Punch. This leads to Rollins pinning Ciampa. Ciampa has been eliminated.

It's down to Lee, Reigns and Rollins now. Lee walks back into the ring as fans chant for him. Reigns and Rollins wait for the fight. Lee drops Rollins first and then Reigns. Lee keeps control and keeps fighting. Lee launches himself over the top from the apron, taking both down with a big crossbody. Lee stands tall for a big pop. Lee lifts Rollins but he slides out and hits an enziguri, then a superkick. Rollins goes to the top as fans boo him. Rollins with a Frogsplash to Lee but Lee kicks out at 2. Fans chant for "NXT!" now. Rollins can't believe the kick out. Fans boo Rollins as he talks trash. Rollins cranks up but Lee catches him with a huge powerslam Jackhammer for the pin. Lee has eliminated Rollins.

Lee stands tall and looks over at Reigns, who is still down on the outside. Fans start the chants for Lee as Reigns looks around and slowly enters the ring. Reigns and Lee stare each other down. Lee attacks but misses after connecting. Reigns with a Superman Punch and second. Reigns quickly covers but Lee kicks out just in time. Some think it was a 3 count. Graves says Lee didn't kick out. Reigns waits in the corner and hulks up as Lee gets up. Reigns goes for a Spear but Lee catches him in mid-move with a powerbomb. Reigns barely kicks out and the crowd goes wild.

Lee goes to the second rope for a moonsault but Reigns moves. Reigns follows up with a Spear for the pin to win for Team SmackDown.

Winners: Team SmackDown (Roman Reigns)

