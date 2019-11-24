NXT Title Match: Pete Dunne vs. Adam Cole

We go to ringside with Cole, Nigel and Beth. Cole says Mauro Ranallo was so excited and so passionate at Takeover on Saturday that he blew his voice out and will be back for NXT TV on Wednesday.

The bell rings and they go at it. Dunne takes Cole down and works on the fingers early on. Cole fights back and goes for Dunne's injured midsection but Dunne drops him again. Dunne goes right to work on the fingers again, keeping Cole down by his hurt arm. Dunne jumps up and stomps on the hand now, sending Cole to the floor for a breather. Dunne follows and goes right to work. Dunne stomps the injured elbow on the steel ring steps now. They bring it back in and Cole turns it around, taking Dunne down and focusing on his wrapped left leg now. Cole with a kneebar now. Cole goes on and dropkicks the side of the hurt knee. Dunne turns it around and counters with a big X-plex in the middle of the ring.

Dunne fights through the pain for another comeback. Dunne with a German and more big power moves. Dunne plants Cole and holds him for another close 2 count. Dunne with a big moonsault to the floor, taking Cole down on the outside as the referee counts. Dunne brings it back into the ring but Cole takes his knee out. Dunne lands on his feet from a German, then kicks Cole in the back. Dunne limps to the top, slowly, and goes for a moonsault but Cole gets his knees up.

Cole delivers a Last Shot to Dunne's face for another close 2 count. Dunne avoids a Panama Sunrise and rocks Cole with big strikes. Cole drops Dunne's shoulder into the knee for another close 2 count. Cole is up first. Cole goes for another big knee strike but misses. Dunne goes for the armbar and they tangle on the mat. Cole kicks out at 2. Dunne catches Cole with a Bitter End for another close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Dunne can't believe it.

More back and forth now. Dunne unloads with chops to the chest but Cole comes back and nails a kick to the head. Dunne comes back with an enziguri. Cole catches Dunne with a big kick to the face for another close 2 count. Fans pop now for a show of respect as they are both down but working to get up. Fans chant "NXT!" and "this is awesome!" now. Cole goes to the second turnbuckle and waits for Dunne. Dunne rocks Cole with a big forearm in mid-air. Dunne with a sitdown powerbomb for another close 2 count on Cole. Cole kicks Dunne's injured leg from the floor through the ropes.

They're both on the apron now. Cole kicks the leg out as the referee counts. Cole goes to the second rope and hits a big Panama Sunrise on the apron. The crowd goes wild and chants "holy s--t!" now. This leads to Cole hitting a big kick to the face but Dunne still kicks out in the middle of the ring. Dunne is bleeding some from his mouth now. Cole steps on Dunne's hand but Dunne goes for his fingers. Cole counters a Bitter End and turns it into a Panama Sunrise. Cole follows up with a Last Shot for the pin to retain.

Winner: Adam Cole

This is from our detailed recap from WWE Survivor Series. You can click here to access our full coverage.