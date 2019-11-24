Triple Threat Match: WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles

We go to the ring and Cole is joined by Nigel and Lawler. Alicia does the introductions as WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is out first with Sami Zayn. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong is out next by himself. Out last comes the leader of The OC, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. AJ heads to the ring as the pyro hits and we see some of the other international announce teams in the arena.

The bell rings and Nakamura drops Strong with a knee first. Nakamura decks AJ as well. AJ watches as Nakamura levels Strong with another knee. AJ with a big dropkick to Strong. AJ with flying forearms to both opponents in the corners. Strong stops AJ with a big backbreaker, then a dropkick to Nakamura. Nakamura ends up outside for a breather with Sami. Strong still kicks him from the ring. Strong grabs AJ on the apron but it's countered. AJ drops Strong with a knee from the apron. AJ brings Nakamura back into the ring and springboards up but Nakamura cuts him off. Nakamura manhandles AJ on the mat and drives knees into him.

Nakamura with a boot to AJ's throat in the corner now. Nakamura rocks Strong off the apron back to the floor. Nakamura brings Strong back in with a suplex from the apron. Nakamura with more offense to AJ for a 2 count. Nakamura stacks AJ in the corner and knocks him to the floor with a high knee. Strong drops Nakamura over his knees for a close 2 count.

More back and forth between the three. Strong with knees and another backbreaker to both opponents. Strong runs the ropes with big forearms on Styles, then slams him to the mat for a 2 count. Styles rocks Strong but here comes Nakamura. Styles fights them both off. Strong runs into an elbow from Styles. Styles with the moonsault into a DDT but Strong counters. Strong sends AJ into a big knee from Nakamura for another close 2 count. Strong and Nakamura trade big strikes again. Nakamura with a running knee to Strong for a close 2 count. All three Superstars are down now.

AJ catches Nakamura with the inverted DDT for a 2 count. AJ goes for a Styles Clash but Nakamura blocks it. Nakamura avoids the Calf Crusher. AJ drops Nakamura over his knee but Nakamura kicks out at 2. AJ kicks Strong. AJ goes for Styles Clash on Nakamura but Strong rocks them both to break it up. Sami pulls Nakamura out of the ring to safety. Strong ends up laying AJ down for another close 2 count. Strong stomps away on AJ in the corner. Strong takes AJ to the top and climbs with him. Nakamura comes under them but gets dropped. AJ blocks a superplex from Strong. Nakamura ends up kicking Strong off AJ's shoulders. Strong clutches his knee. Nakamura with a 2 count on Strong as AJ breaks it up. Nakamura goes for the Kinshasa on Strong but Sami takes AJ out as he goes to break it up. Strong drops Nakamura with a knee for a close 2 count.

Strong and Nakamura tangle in the middle of the ring. Nakamura goes for the Kinshasa but AJ flies in and hits him with a Phenomenal Forearm. Strong with a back elbow to AJ. All three go at it now and drop each other with big moves. Nakamura drops Strong on AJ's face with an Exploder. Nakamura goes on and hits Strong with Kinshasa but AJ breaks it up right at 2. AJ and Nakamura face off, then start brawling in the middle of the ring. Nakamura kicks AJ in the face. AJ with a pele kick. AJ runs into a big boot in the corner. Nakamura with a flying knee from the second turnbuckle. Nakamura scoops AJ and plants him for a 2 count. Sami can't believe it.

Nakamura calls for another Kinshasa as Sami tries to rally for him. Nakamura charges but AJ rolls him up. Nakamura fights him off. AJ springboards in for the Phenomenal Forearm and hits Nakamura with it. Strong runs in out of nowhere to steal AJ's pin and he does it.

Winner: Roderick Strong

This is from our detailed recap from WWE Survivor Series. You can click here to access our full coverage.