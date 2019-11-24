Tag Team Battle Royal: The OC, The Revival, The Forgotten Sons, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, The Street Profits, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Breezango, Lucha House Party, Imperium, Heavy Machinery

We go to ringside and Vic Joseph welcomes us. He's joined by Nigel McGuinness and Corey Graves. Greg Hamilton begins the introductions and we see the Tag Team World Cup trophy on display at ringside. The OC, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, are out first. The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, are out next, followed by Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler of The Forgotten Sons. Jaxson Ryker is with them. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are out next. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits, are out next for RAW. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are out next. Breezango, Tyler Breeze and Fandango, hit the ring next. The Lucha House Party is out next - Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner are out next, led by WWE UK Champion WALTER. Heavy Machinery's Tucker and Otis are out last.

The bell rings and everyone starts brawling. Roode and Ziggler work on Fandango but he hangs on. Ryker tries to interfere from ringside. Cutler gets tossed and The Forgotten Sons have been eliminated. Ford dumps Dorado to eliminate LHP. The OC double teams Breeze in the corner. The Revival works on Otis. Ziggler tries to help them but Tucker makes the save. Ryder gets tossed out onto Hawkins and they have been eliminated. Ziggler and Aichner trade shots in the corner. Roode finally dumps Aichner and Imperium has been eliminated. Roode saves Ziggler from an elimination. Otis slams Ziggler and goes for the Caterpillar but The OC and The Revival team up to toss him. Heavy Machinery has been eliminated.

NXT is gone from the match after Breezango gets eliminated. The Revival gets eliminated by The OC next. It's down to The OC, Roode and Ziggler, and The Profits. The OC double teams Roode. They go for a Magic Killer but Ziggler makes the save. Ziggler ends up superkicking Gallows from the apron. The OC has been eliminated. It's down to Roode and Ziggler, and The Profits. Both teams go at it. Roode with a big Spinebuster to Dawkins. Ziggler accidentally superkicks Roode after Dawkins moves. The Profits almost get eliminated but Ford hangs on. They double team Ziggler now. Roode comes from behind and tosses Ford to the floor to get the elimination for the win.

Winners: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

This is from our detailed recap from WWE Survivor Series. You can click here to access our full coverage.