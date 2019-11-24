Women's Survivor Series Triple Threat Elimination Match: Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross vs. Captain Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae and Io Shirai vs. Captain Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane

We go right to the ring as Mike Rome does the introductions. Cole is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Jerry Lawler. Out first is Team SmackDown - Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross. Team RAW is out next - Captain Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane. Cole shows us the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside. Team NXT is introduced last - Captain Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae and Io Shirai.

Evans, Logan and Storm start off. Cross tags in after Evans gets double team dumped to the floor. Logan ends up taking Storm out and screaming in her face instead of pinning. Cross comes from behind but Logan fights her off for a 2 count. Storm ends up hitting a double German on Cross and Logan. Carmella tags in, as does Sane and Shirai. Fans pop as Shirai stares at Sane. Sane and Shirai stare each other down. Carmella waves to remind them she's in the match as well. She shoves Shirai and gets decked. Carmella tags in Brooke as Shirai and Sane go at it. Shirai ends up hitting a big basement dropkick to the face. Sane comes back with a 2 count on Shirai. Brooke gets involved now. Dana launches Shirai into Sane and then splashes them in the corner. Brooke goes to the top and hits a senton on Shirai and Sane stacked. She covers Sane for a 2 count. Evans tags in and double teams Shirai with Brooke for a 2 count. Evans with a 2 count. LeRae tags in and covers Evans for a 2 count. Evans slaps LeRae and talks trash. They go at it. Asuka also gets involved but LeRae unloads on her. LeRae with a 2 count on Evans. Ripley comes in and rocks Evans. Asuka with the Asuka Lock on Ripley. Belair makes the save. Natalya clotheslines Belair. Cross with a neckbreaker to Natalya.

Shirai dropkicks Asuka. Flair with a huge spear on Shirai. The bodies continue flying as chaos breaks out with everyone running in to hit moves. Banks with a Backstabber for a standing ovation on what looks like Logan. Team NXT is out checking on Shirai and LeRae, who look to be injured at ringside. Trainers are called down to check on them. Team RAW and Team SmackDown watches and taunts some from the ring and apron. Shirai and LeRae are helped to the back now. Evans comes in for her team but tags Banks in after they see Ripley and Flair meeting in the middle of the ring. It's Flair, Banks and Ripley having words now. Belair tags in and has words with Flair and Banks now. Logan tags in as does Cross. They finally get physical as Cross attacks Belair. Cross with a neckbreaker to Logan. Cross with more offense on Belair. Cross takes Ripley down from the apron to the floor, then unloads on Storm against the apron. Ripley gets kicked from the apron again. Belair rolls Cross up for the first elimination, thanks to interference from Team NXT.

Carmella, Logan and Belair go at it now. Belair drives Carmella into the mat. Carmella goes out for a breather as Belair unloads on Logan in the corner. Logan fights out of the corner and headbutts Belair down. Logan leaps from the apron to take out Storm and Ripley on the floor. Logan brings Belair back in the ring. Belair slams her in over the top rope. Belair moonsaults onto Logan but Natalya breaks the pin up. Logan with a 2 count on Belair after more back and forth. Belair goes on and hits a big move from the top, nailing Logan and covering for the pin. Belair has her second elimination as Logan is gone.

Flair comes in and Belair has strong words for her. Belair and Flair go at it. Flair clotheslines Belair. Carmella comes back and rolls Flair from behind for a 2 count. Carmella takes control of Flair now. Flair sends Carmella to the floor with a big boot. Belair rolls Flair from behind for a 2 count. Flair levels Belair with a big boot to the face. Flair goes back to the top but Carmella cuts her off. Carmella goes to grab Flair with her scissors but it backfires. Flair powers Carmella up for a powerbomb but Carmella counters, launching Flair onto Belair with a big hurricanrana. Carmella with quick pin attempts but Flair and Belair kick out. Carmella screams out in frustration. Carmella keeps control and rocks Belair in the jaw for another 2 count. Flair with a Natural Selection Flair for the pin. Carmella has been eliminated.

Flair struts for a pop. Sane, Storm and Banks all tag in now to represent their brands. They go at it and Storm gets the upperhand. Storm levels Banks but Sane levels Storm to send her down. Sane goes to the mat with the InSane Elbow on Storm but Banks breaks the pin up with a Meteora. Banks covers Sane for the elimination and Sane is gone.

Asuka runs in and attacks Banks for eliminating her partner. Asuka also has shots for Storm and others. Asuka drops Dana with a kick to the face and Dana has been eliminated. Asuka brags but Flair tags herself in. Asuka shoves her and they're not happy now. Flair and Asuka with more arguing. Flair drops Asuka. Evans comes over but Flair unloads on her with chops. Flair launches Evans into the turnbuckles. Flair kips up but Asuka comes in and spits the green mist in Flair's face. Flair can't see now. Evans drops Flair with a Women's Right and covers for the pin. Flair has been eliminated. Asuka has also walked out and Natalya is now alone.

Evans and Natalya go at it now. Storm gets involved. Natalya and Storm take turns on Evans. Natalya clotheslines Storm. Natalya rolls Evans up for the pin. Evans has been eliminated.

Natalya ends up with Storm in a Sharpshooter while Banks also has her in a Bank Statement. Storm taps out.

It's down to Natalya vs. Banks vs. Belair and Ripley now. Belair comes in but Banks and Natalya double team her with a Hart Attack. Banks covers for the pin to eliminate Belair. Banks and Natalya stand together and wait for Ripley to come in. They turn and Banks drops Natalya for the pin. Natalya has been eliminated.

It's down to Banks and Ripley now. They have words as the crowd pops. Banks swings but Ripley blocks and rocks her. They go at it and Ripley plants Banks face-first. Ripley with a dropkick for a close 2 count. Banks tries to counter but Ripley powers up. Banks turns it into a Sleeper hold from her back. Banks drops Ripley into the middle turnbuckles. Banks with double knees to the face. Banks goes to the top and leaps down with the Meteora but Ripley still kicks out at 2. Banks keeps control and goes to the top. Banks leaps but Ripley kicks her in the face on the way down. Banks kicks out at 2.

Ripley manhandles Banks some with a submission in the middle of the ring. Banks counters and takes her down to the mat for the Bank Statement. Ripley crawls and resists but Banks tightens back up. Shirai and LeRae run back down and pull Ripley out of the ring to safety. Fans boo. Banks kicks Shirai and LeRae through the ropes. Ripley sends Banks into the barrier, then the apron. Ripley brings Banks back into the ring and says it's over. Ripley goes for the Riptide but it's blocked. Banks drops Ripley with a kick to the head. Shirai comes from behind but Banks drops her. LeRae provides a distraction and Shirai flies off the top. They go on and Ripley hits the Riptide on Banks for the pin to win.

Winners: Team NXT (Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae)

