Earlier today we reported the December 17 taping of RAW at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa was cancelled due to a scheduling conflict. That show was scheduled to air on December 23 as WWE talent was reportedly going to get some time off during the holidays from December 22 until December 26.

In an update, the Well Fargo Arena announced it will host two episodes of RAW on Monday, December 16, with the second episode airing the following week on the 23rd.

Below is the full announcement:

WWE Fans! Wells Fargo Arena will now host two episodes of WWE Monday Night RAW on Monday, December 16th, moving the event start time up to 5:45pm, with doors at 4:15pm. That's two shows for the price of one! Follow the ticket link below to purchase your tickets today!

For no additional charge, fans going to the event can end up sitting through six hours of TV tapings.

Jared Mathews contributed to this article.