As noted, WWE is taping tonight's SmackDown and Monday's RAW from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England today.
WWE is using a different set for today's double tapings, as seen in the fan tweet below. The more elaborate sets that recently debuted on RAW and SmackDown are not being used.
Stay tuned as we will have live SmackDown spoilers soon at this link.
