- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at last week's WWE NXT celebration with Josiah Williams and the rest of the roster. For those who missed it, the post-Survivor Series edition of NXT opened on the USA Network with the black & yellow brand celebrating their big win over RAW and SmackDown at the pay-per-view.

- It was announced this week that John Cena is set to appear on NBC's "A Little Late with Lily Singh" during the Friday, December 13 episode. It should be noted that this is just a replay of the November 13 episode, which featured Cena and Bindi Irwin.

- As noted before at this link, this week's AEW Dynamite episode featured a segment where they poked fun at how AEW star Britt Baker was shown on camera during the recent NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event, looking worried after boyfriend and NXT Champion Adam Cole was put through a table from the top of the cage by Tommaso Ciampa. She was acknowledged on commentary as "Adam Cole's girlfriend" both times.

Cole took to Twitter last night and had his own fun with the moment. As seen below, Cole mocked his girlfriend and wrote, "#brittbakerchallenge"

"That's Adam Cole's girlfriend."



