During a picture-in-picture commercial Nyla Rose powerbombed referee Rick Knox through a table, and then powerbombed Shanna on top of him.

The cameras cut to Britt Baker in the crowd, who replicated the same thing that she did at NXT TakeOver: WarGames when Adam Cole was dropped from the top of the cage through two tables by Tommaso Ciampa. Baker was acknowledged by commentary as Adam Cole's girlfriend on that show.

On tonight's Dynamite, AEW mocked that with Excalibur saying, "That's Adam Cole's girlfriend!"

