Beginning earlier this week, AEW announced their official rankings would be out on Wednesday mornings going forward. Below are the rankings for the Men's, Women's, and Tag Division as of December 25.

As a reminder, the rankings will reset in the New Year.

Men's Division Rankings

#1 Jon Moxley (Singles: 5-0-1, Overall: 5-1-1)

#2 Kenny Omega (Singles: 5-2, Overall: 9-5)

#3 PAC (Singles: 4-2-1, Overall: 5-3-1)

#4 Cody (Singles: 4-1-1, Overall: 6-3-1)

#5 MJF (Singles: 2-1, Overall: 3-1)

Women's Division Rankings

#1 Kris Statlander (Singles: 3-0, Overall: 3-2)

#2 Britt Baker (Singles: 4-3, Overall: 7-4)

#3 Hikaru Shida (Singles: 3-2, Overall: 4-3)

#4 Nyla Rose (Singles: 3-3, Overall: 4-3)

#5 Emi Sakura (Singles: 1-2, Overall: 3-4)

Tag Team Division Rankings

#1 Santana & Ortiz (Tag Team: 4-2, Santana Overall: 5-3, Ortiz Overall: 5-3)

#2 The Young Bucks (Tag Team: 5-4, Matt Overall: 9-5, Nick Overall: 9-6)

#3 Lucha Bros. (Tag Team: 5-4, Pentagon Overall: 7-6, Fenix Overall: 8-5)

#4 Best Friends (Tag Team: 4-4, Trent Overall: 6-8, Chuck Taylor: 5-6)

#5 Dark Order (Tag Team: 3-2, Grayson: 4-2, Evil Uno: 4-2)

