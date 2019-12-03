Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.

Jimmy Havoc vs. Brandon Cutler

Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Sonny Kiss

Proud and Powerful (Santana and Ortiz) vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt)

Also on tonight's episode, Nyla Rose joins on commentary!

The show begins with a recap video of "Hangman" Adam Page and MJF's match for the AEW Dynamite Ring on last Wednesday's episode of Dynamite. Tony Schiavone and Dasha Fuentes welcome fans to another edition of AEW Dark! The first match is announced!

Jimmy Havoc vs. Brandon Cutler

Bell rings and Havoc pushes Cutler into the corner. The fans chant "We want staples." Havoc turns around and shakes his head no to the audience. Havoc puts an arm lock on Cutler. Cutler reverses it. Havoc starts biting Cutler's arm and reverses the wrist lock. Havoc breaks the hold and lands a strong right hand on Cutler. Cutler with a high step-up kick on Havoc. Cutler pushes Havoc off the top rope and towards the outside. Havoc grabs a staple gun and climbs into the ring. The referee tells him to put the staple gun down. Havoc drops the staple gun and gouges Cutler's eyes. On the outside, Havoc bites Cutler's ear. Cutler gets up and lands a right hand. Havoc ducks under an attempted chest chop. Cutler's hand lands on the solid ring post. Both men are back in the ring. Havoc suplexes Cutler into the turnbuckles. He goes for the cover and Cutler kicks out at 2. Cutler counters an Acid Rainmaker with several kicks and a knee drop. Havoc bites Cutler again and puts him in a headlock. Cutler reverses and spins him. Cutler goes for the cover and Havoc kicks out at 2. Havoc drives his boots into Cutler's chest. Havoc on the middle rope now is stuck after an over the top lariat drop. Cutler follows it up with a springboard drop. He goes for the cover and Havoc kicks out. Havoc gets up and lands the Acid Rainmaker. He goes for the pin and picks up the win!

Winner: Jimmy Havoc

Post-Match: Havoc grabs the staple gun again and staples a $10,000 check on Cutler's forehead. Backstage, Cutler asks Havoc why did he do that? An authority figure of AEW speaks to Havoc and says he can't do that ever again, and if he continues to, he'll get fined each time. Havoc doesn't care and reiterates that if he's going to fight, he's going to fight.

Footage of the Dark Order's recent ad is shown.

Last week's Dynamite Recap: Cody's return to in-ring competition and the debut of BBB is shown. Also, Dustin Rhode's interview calling out Jake Hager is shown. Lastly, the highlights from Chris Jericho vs. Scorpio Sky for the AEW World Championship are shown and Jon Moxley making his entrance after the match.

Up next, the second match of the night!

Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Sonny Kiss

The match begins with a lockup. Spears sends Kiss to the corner. Spears with a wristlock. Kiss rolls through and back up with a single back handspring. Kiss rolls up Spears. Spears kicks out at 2. Kiss twerks in Spears' direction. Spears takes down Kiss and twerks back. The fans break out in laughter and yell "10, 10, 10." Spears slams Kiss face-first into the barricade on the outside. Back in the ring now, Spears with a death valley driver concludes the match. He covers Kiss and wins the match!

Winner: Shawn Spears

Post-Match: Spears spike piledrives Kiss on the outside and blows a kiss as he's walking away.



