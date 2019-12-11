Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.



Kenny Omega vs. Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford)

Scorpio Sky vs. Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates) vs. Jimmy Havoc

John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Jurassic Express

Also on tonight's episode, Britt Baker, Chuck Taylor, and Orange Cassidy join in on commentary!

The show begins with a recap from last week's Dynamite episode. Tony Schiavone and Dasha Fuentes welcome fans to another edition of AEW Dark! The first match is announced!

Havoc leaves the ring and looks for his staple gun. Sky strikes him from behind. Sky rolls Avalon up, Avalon kicks out. Sky sends Avalon to the turnbuckles. Havoc suplexes Sky in the corner. Sky throws two right strikes towards Avalon and Havoc. Havoc and Avalon work together and take turns kicking Sky while he's down. Havoc comes back with a running uppercut on Sky. Avalon sends Havoc down. Sky fires back with a diving back elbow. Havoc bites Sky's hand. Sky throws Avalon over the rope via belly-to-belly suplex. He follows it up with an over the top rope flip. Back in the ring, Havoc lands a powerbomb. He goes for the cover on Sky, Sky kicks out. Havoc finds his staple gun. Avalon knocks the staple gun out of his hands. Sky sends Avalon to the outside. Avalon makes his way back in, only to be TKO'ed. Sky covers Avalon. Sky wins the match!

Winner: Scorpio Sky

The most recent Dark Order vignette is shown.

After, The Lexicon of Le Champion (Chris Jericho) and his segment from last week is shown.

Up next, some tag team action!

John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt) (w/Jungle Boy)

Reynolds is intimidated by Luchasaurus. He decides to tag in his partner Silver. Luchasaurus lands two kicks to the back of Siver. Luchasaurus tags in Stunt. Stunt is about to fly out of the ring, but Reynolds from the outside grabs Stunt by his hair, which takes him down. Silver tags in Reynolds. Reynolds body slams Stunt. Next, he stands on Stunt's hair. Reynolds tags in Silver. Silver kicks Stunt near his face. Silver and Reynolds work together with a cutter on Stunt. Reynolds covers Stunt. Stunt kicks out at 2. Stunt crawls over and tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus question mark kicks Silver. Next, he German Suplexes Reynolds. Luchasaurus grabs both men and double chokeslams them. Stunt flies off the top rope with a corkscrew neckbreaker/cutter. They go for the cover on Silver, and Jurrasic Express wins!

Winners: Jurassic Express

Following the second match, a video recap is shown of Nyla Rose taking out Shanna and a referee. Rose has been suspended for the remainder of the year.

Additionally, the Nightmare Collective and their newest recruit Melanie Cruise is shown.

Concluding the women's division, a video package of Big Swole's wrestling career is shown.

And now, the main event match!

Omega starts the match by putting Sabin in a waist lock. Omega runs to the ropes and clotheslines Sabin. Sabin gets back up and doesn't appreciate Omega upstaging him. Omega doesn't care- he just chest chops him instead. Omega with a baseball slide takes Sabin down again. Omega goes for the cover, and Sabin kicks out at 2. Omega sends Sabin to the turnbuckle. Omega lands two thunderous chops, followed by a diving elbow strike. Sabin fights back with a step-up enziguri. Sabin climbs to the middle rope and falls off after another chest chop. The Terminator claps begin. Ford stops Omega's momentum. Sabin returns to the ring. On the outside. Ford lands a hurricanrana on Omega. Sabin follows it up by diving towards Omega's right shoulder.

Both men make their way back in the ring. Sabin goes for the swinging neckbreaker. Sabin covers Omega. Omega kicks out at 2. Omega gets up and lands several forearm/ knee strikes. Omega grabs Sabin for the You Can't Escape maneuver (rolling fireman's carry slam followed by a moonsault from the middle rope). Sabin gets up and lands a DDT. Sabin covers Omega. Omega kicks out right away. Sabin off the apron leaps towards a springboard. Omega counters it with a V-Trigger. Sabin distracts the referee. Ford makes her way into the ring and spits on Omega. Ford lands a stunner. After, Sabin goes for the poison rana. Sabin goes for the cover, and Omega kicks out again. Omega captures Sabin's right knee. Sabin reverses. Omega counters with another V-Trigger and a snapdragon suplex. He lands another snapdragon. Omega ends the match with a One-Winged Angel. Omega covers Sabin one last time and wins the match!

Winner: Kenny Omega



