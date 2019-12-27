With 2020 around the corner, All Elite Wrestling may be looking to spice things up when it comes to AEW Dynamite. Something they are considering is an on-screen authority figure.

According to WrestleVotes, AEW is looking into a commissioner figure for TV programming. The job could potentially serve as a way to control talent.

One of the rumored names for the role is Taz, who recently finished up his job with CBS Sports Radio. Taz has been making appearances with AEW for a while now. He made his AEW commentary debut back on October 16 at the post-Dynamite tapings for AEW Dark, which aired on October 22 via YouTube. He also made a guest appearance as a pre-show commentator for the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 9.

The Human Suplex Machine is scheduled to make a special appearance at the Homecoming edition of Dynamite on January 1 from Jacksonville, FL at Daily's Place.