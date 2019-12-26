As noted, during tonight's non-televised WWE live event in Madison Square Garden, Andrade won the WWE United States Title from Rey Mysterio.

Hours after winning the title, Andrade took to Twitter to comment.

The new champ tweeted, "Se los dije!! I was the future. Now I am THE NEW #UnitedStatesChampion #FaceOfLatinos"

It was also noted tonight that Andrade was given a shot to the US title because of his brutal Gauntlet Match win weeks ago on RAW.

Zelina Vega also recently commented on his win on Twitter. She simply tweeted a photo and wrote, "AND NEW."

Below you can read his and Zelina Vega's tweet: