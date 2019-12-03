WWE on FOX has just announced that Arrow star Stephen Amell won't be on tonight's episode of WWE Backstage because he's sick.

WWE on FOX posted on Twitter, "@StephenAmell has let us know he is under the weather and can't make #WWEBackstage tonight. Get well soon and we'll save a promo school mic for you."

As previously announced over the weekend, Amell was going to be doing the "Promo School" segment.

