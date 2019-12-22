Despite appearing for both ROH and NWA last week, Marty Scurll is currently a free agent, according to the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Scurll is one of several ROH stars whose contracts were expiring, along with Jeff Cobb, Bandido, Brody King, Tracy Williams and Shane Taylor. While it's not clear what the status is for any of those talents, it appears as if Scurll will be working for both ROH and NWA for the near future.

Scurll, whose ROH contract expired in November, owns the rights to Villain Enterprises, and the group were victorious in the main event of the ROH Final Battle Fallout tapings last week. It also appears that Scurll will be facing Nick Aldis in the main event of the next NWA pay-per-view in January.

It was noted in the Observer that Scurll is also booked for another date that's not for either NWA or ROH, however that spot is being kept quiet.

A lot of people had expected Scurll to sign with AEW, as he is close with the top stars of the promotion and had been subtly referenced on a recent episode of Being The Elite. AEW EVP Cody Rhodes was recently asked about Scurll possibly joining the company in an interview with talkSport.

"Marty is going to do what Marty is going to do," Cody said. "We all love Marty. Anything he does in the next few weeks or months, I wouldn't look at as permanent for him. He's very much testing the waters here and there and that's pretty much all I can say on Marty."

Stay tuned for updates on Scurll's status.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

